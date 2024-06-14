HomeTravel GuidesGermanyMunich

Hilton Munich City

Rosenheimer Str. 15, 81667 München, Germany
The interior of the Juliet Rose bar decorated with globe lights and mirrored pillars at Hilton Munich City, Germany.

Juliet Rose bar at Hilton Munich City

Courtesy of Hilton

The interior of the Juliet Rose bar decorated with globe lights and mirrored pillars at Hilton Munich City, Germany.
Located in the charming Haidhausen district in the heart of Munich, with an in-house S-Bahn station providing direct connections to the central train station and the airport, Hilton Munich City offers an ideal balance between convenience and calm. Enjoy amenities like a 24-hour fitness center and onsite bike rentals, plus innovative signature cocktails at Juliet Rose Bar and delicious Italian fare at MONA, each an elevator ride away from a comfortable stay.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

