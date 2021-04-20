Where are you going?
Pinakothek der Moderne

Barer Str. 40, 80333 München, Germany
| +49 89 23805360
Pinakothek der Moderne Munich Germany

Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Pinakothek der Moderne

Spanning a massive 129,166 square feet, the Pinakothek der Moderne is really four different museums: the Sammlung Moderne Kunst, the Design Museum, the State Graphic Collection, and the Architekturmuseum. As such, it’s one of Europe’s biggest institutions for modern and contemporary art, design, and architecture, offering a sweeping overview of 20th- and 21st-century culture, from avant-garde sculpture to digital installations. Notable for its 82-foot glass dome, the building is bright and airy, with plenty of room for walking around and experiencing all that’s on display. Tour the permanent collections on the upper floors, then head down to the ground floor to see the graphic, architectural, and temporary exhibitions.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Adrian Stoian
almost 7 years ago

Kids Enjoying Contemporary Art

The Pinakothek Museums range from the antique to the new and cutting edge, providing a comprehensive overview of Bavarian art and history ranging back to the Renaissance. The museums are also a lot of fun! (Kids enjoy art in their own style: by playing with the modern chairs.)

