Augustiner Keller 52 Arnulfstraße

Munich's Most Rustic Beer Garden The most "rustic" of Munich’s beer gardens, the Augstiner Keller serves freshly tapped Augustiner Edelstoff beer from the traditionally made wooden barrels. It's a popular beer garden with both locals and visitors.



Conveniently located near the Hauptbahnhof (main train station) it offers a tranquil oasis in the middle of the city.