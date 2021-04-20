Wirtshaus in der Au
Lilienstraße 51, 81669 München, Germany
| +49 89 4481400
Sat, Sun 10am - 12am
Mon - Fri 5pm - 12am
Wirthaus in der AuTradition meets innovation at Wirthaus in der Au, where Bavarian specialties are updated for modern tastes—especially the dumplings, which are so popular the restaurant sells its own dumpling cookbook. Open since 1901, and conveniently located near the Deutsches Museum, the restaurant is a local favorite not only for its hearty, certified organic fare (roast duck, white sausage, potato salad, soft pretzels), but also for its great selection of beer (including Paulaner), welcoming atmosphere, and historic décor (which ranges from painted ceilings and sturdy wooden seats to a fabulous stein collection). If the weather’s good, grab a seat in the beer garden, where you can enjoy a brew or homemade lemonade under the generous shade of chestnut trees.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Beer and Dumplings Since 1901
Tradition meets innovation at Wirthaus in der Au. Although a variety of Bavarian dishes are served, they're famous for their dumplings which they re-invent with creative twists.
Perhaps that's what keeps the locals coming back, or maybe it's their special events like the Sunday morning jazz or the annual Lederhosenfest. Outdoor seating is also available in nice weather.
Centrally located, but on a side street, it's a local favorite.