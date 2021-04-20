Where are you going?
Paulaner Nockerberg

Hochstraße 77, 81541 München, Germany
Website
Settle in for a Strong Brew Munich Germany

Paulaner Knockerberg is a local favorite. Guests can sip beer and nosh on Bavarian food in one of the comfortable dining rooms, make themselves cozy around the fireplace, or settle down in the basement.

Paulaner Knockerberg is also known for its beer garden in summer.

Of special interest is the Starkbierfest (Strong Beer Festival), which takes place for 17 days each year from early to mid March (check the website for exact dates). It's called "Starkbier" for a reason; the alcohol content is higher than usual, so go easy.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

