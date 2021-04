Spatenhaus an der Oper Restaurant Residenzstraße 12, 80333 München, Germany

Beer with a View of the Bavarian Opera House Located directly across from the opera house, Spatenhaus an der Oper has two options for guests.



The first floor has a homey feel with recipes prepared from old Bavarian cook books honouring tradition. The real highlight though is the second floor, which is divided into several smaller rooms and offers finer dining - to match the views of the elegant opera house.