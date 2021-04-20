Pestalozzistraße Pestalozzistraße, München, Germany

Stroll Down a Tree-Lined Creek in the Heart of Munich Pestalozzistrasse isn't something you find unless you're looking for it, even though it is relatively central. The small creek that runs through the residential area of the Glockenbachviertel makes for a nice quiet walk, while giving you glimpses into how Müncheners live. Of special interest is the community-made graffiti in the tunnel under Kapuzinerstrasse. Go down one of the many side streets and you'll easily find a cafe, there's virtually one on almost every corner!