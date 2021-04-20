Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hirschgarten

Hirschgarten 1, 80639 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 17999119
Hirschgarten: Europe's Largest Beer Garden Munich Germany

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Hirschgarten: Europe's Largest Beer Garden

The Royal Hirschgarten, – normally just referred to as the Hirschgarten (Deer Garden) is Europe's largest beer garden, with seating for an incredible 8000 people!

Its' original purpose was to serve as hunting grounds for Munich's nobility. Part of the history is still retained today, with deer in a large enclosure that guests can observe over a choice of Augustiner, Kaltenberger Brewery beers with their King Ludwig brands or a beer from the Tegernsee Ducal Breweries.

By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points