Hirschgarten
Hirschgarten 1, 80639 München, Germany
| +49 89 17999119
Photo courtesy of the Hirschgarten
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 12am
Hirschgarten: Europe's Largest Beer GardenThe Royal Hirschgarten, – normally just referred to as the Hirschgarten (Deer Garden) is Europe's largest beer garden, with seating for an incredible 8000 people!
Its' original purpose was to serve as hunting grounds for Munich's nobility. Part of the history is still retained today, with deer in a large enclosure that guests can observe over a choice of Augustiner, Kaltenberger Brewery beers with their King Ludwig brands or a beer from the Tegernsee Ducal Breweries.