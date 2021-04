Gourmet Quality Fast Food

Vinzenmurr prepares over 270 products fresh daily while still honoring tradition. They're especially known for their meat and their butchers. For a quick lunch or snack try the Original Munich Leberkäs (sausage loaf) or Weisswurst (white sausage). Salads, wraps, and cheese are also available.Vinzenmurr is situated in many locations around Munich.