Quail Creek State Park
472 N 5300 W
| +1 435-879-2378
Photo by age fotostock
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Quail Creek State ParkJust 30 miles from the southern gate of Zion National Park, Quail Creek State Park surrounds a 600-acre reservoir that boasts some of the warmest waters in Utah. Its consistently mild climate draws year-round tourists and day-trippers eager to boat, fish, and swim in the clear blue water. The park is also home to a spacious campground, which proves a popular alternative for Zion visitors who want to stay in a red-rock-desert setting.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Quail Creek State Park
If you are used to beach surfing, try wake surfing at Quail Creek State Park. The water is mild in the summer months and a great way to escape the Southern Utah heat. Enjoy desert views from the boat, try your hand at fishing, or brave the water for some outdoor fun!