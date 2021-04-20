Where are you going?
PUBLIC Hotel

215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Website
| +1 212-735-6000
PUBLIC Hotel

Hotelier powerhouse Ian Schrager is behind this Lower East Side concept, which is located near some of downtown Manhattan’s coolest shops, restaurants, and nightlife. The hotel itself is also home to some dining and drinking gems, however, including all-day café and market Louis, restaurant Public Kitchen, and The Roof, where the cocktails are as elevated as the surroundings. Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron is responsible for the property’s clean, utilitarian design across 367 rooms, each of which comes with all of the high-tech creature comforts of home (electronic blackout shades, 50-inch Samsung flat-screen smart TVs, intelligent in-room systems for lighting and temperature control, and Bose wireless Bluetooth speakers). After dinner at Public Kitchen (and at least one order of chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s popcorn-cheddar frico), guests can set a wake-up call for rooftop yoga the next morning—a series of sun salutations overlooking Manhattan.
By Nicole Schnitzler , AFAR Local Expert

