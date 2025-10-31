Travel InspirationFood + Drink
By Katie Chang
  •  October 31, 2025

This Midwest State Capital Is Emerging as One of America’s Most Thrilling Food Cities

Bengali street food, Japanese pastries, and a “Goosebumps”-inspired cocktail menu are only a few of the reasons you should be visiting.

Overhead view of table of many plates (blue and white and patterned) of food, with four hands reaching for items (one holding chopsticks)

The tasting menu at Avishar Barua’s Agni is worth planning a trip around.

Photo by Erika Gene Clark Photography

Columbus, Ohio, is the 15th largest city in the United States. In recent years, though, it’s been ranking mighty high in the culinary world. No longer overshadowed by the coastal bookends of New York City and Los Angeles, Ohio’s capital, with its distinct neighborhoods, inclusive spirit, and Midwestern warmth, has emerged as one of the country’s most flourishing destinations for food and drink.

Many local restaurant and bar owners credit their success to mutual support. Here, a national award—like a James Beard Award nomination—isn’t just a personal win; it’s a win for the entire city. Collaboration overrides competition. “Columbus is one of those rare places where your peers actually root for you to win,” says Avishar Barua, the Bengali American chef behind two of the city’s buzziest spots, Joyas and Agni. “It’s small enough to feel like a family, but big enough that creativity and identity matter.”

This spirit of shared success has also helped attract a wave of ambitious culinary talent since the pandemic. Among them is chef BJ Lieberman, who relocated from Washington, D.C., in 2020 after his time at D.C.’s Michelin-starred Rose’s Luxury to open several concepts—including Metsi’s, his new wood-fired Italian restaurant in the Short North—that have helped put Columbus in the national spotlight.

The open-mindedness of local diners also gets credit for the city’s culinary rise. “Columbus’s food scene thrives on adventurous eaters whose curiosity for new cuisines supports the city’s multicultural culinary landscape,” says Abdilahi Hassan, co-owner of Hoyo’s Kitchen, a Somali fast-casual counter concept. Kaori Becker of the Mochi Shop adds, “Word spreads quickly about new bakeries, coffee shops, and restaurants, and I feel Columbus residents love trying new things and supporting local businesses.”

Immigrant and first-generation restaurateurs get the job done

Short line of people outside Joyas near yellow patio umbrella and outdoor seating (L); one pani puri at Agni on a bed of puffed rice; someone is pouring liquid into its center (R)

Diners queue for a meal at Joyas; the pani puri at Agni

Photo by Andy Foster (L); photo by Norman Ai (R)

Agni

Born in Columbus and raised by Bangladeshi immigrant parents, Avishar Barua, a Top Chef alum, has become the city’s unofficial culinary ambassador with his wildly imaginative and cross-cultural approach. From his chutney-smothered breakfast sandwich at daytime café Joyas to Agni’s tasting menu of “forward, borderless cuisine”—his riff on the Bengali street food phuchka, for example, is filled with foie gras and tamarind—Barua cooks with one goal: flavor. He says, “We try to give guests more of what they crave, no matter where it originates in the world.”

North Market

Where the Short North and Arena District converge is North Market, home to two immigrant-owned counter spots cherished by locals. Started by the Hassan family (siblings Abdilahi, Mohamed, and Anod, and their mother Hayaat) from Somalia, Hoyo’s Kitchen serves build-your-own bowls based on generations-old recipes, like the one for Hoyo’s stewed, fall-off-the-bone goat (hilib ari).

A few feet away, Momo Ghar’s wife-husband owners, Phuntso and Pramod Lama, make their specialty, the Tibetan and Nepali dumplings momos, by hand. They come in assorted fillings, from pork to vegetables, and are best dunked into Momo Ghar’s fiery tomato-fenugreek sauce.

Bethel Road

A 15-minute drive from downtown will lead you to one of Columbus’s hidden gems, Bethel Road. The area, crammed with fast-food chains and strip malls, might initially not look like much. But dive deep and be rewarded with a wealth of spots owned by immigrants and first-generation Americans.

Some of the most popular include Leo Xia’s Jiu Thai Asian Cafe, where you can watch the noodles being hand-pulled for the spicy Shaanxi biang biang noodles; the Mochi Shop for mochi doughnuts and mochi daifuku (a type of mochi stuffed with a sweet filling); and Meshikou Ramen for spicy miso ramen.

Bonifacio

Taking up residence in what was once one of Wendy’s first outposts—the fast-food chain was founded in Columbus in 1969—Bonifacio is the city’s first full-service Filipino restaurant and bar. Owned by Krizzia Yanga, the convivial space done up with bamboo seats and green plants for a tropical vibe is best known for its Boodle Nights.

Held on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights, this traditional, communal Filipino feast of sisig, lumpia, and lechon spread across banana leaves—which you eat with your hands—is best accompanied by one of Bonifacio’s original cocktails like the Kamayan Old Fashioned, made with local Watershed Bourbon and tiki bitters.

Must-discover bakeries

Overhead shot of four different pastries (including a vanilla concha) at Belle's Bread, plus a cup of milky tea and one of coffee

Come to Belle’s Bread, and this could be your breakfast

Courtesy of Belle’s Bread, Japan Marketplace

Belle’s Bread

Tucked away in Japan Marketplace, an eight-business hub off Kenny and Old Henderson Road, Belle’s Bread is a bakery by Japan-born Takashi Takenaka that’s been around since 2011. The extensive selections are made from scratch daily, with the best sellers being buns stuffed with two types of sweet red bean paste (tsubu and koshi), croissants (an ode to Takenaka’s French wife), and animal-shaped breads.

Dan the Baker

Another fantastic bakery in town is Dan the Baker, run by Daniel Riesenberger. Although Riesenberger has been baking professionally since 2007, his business really took off after expanding his Grandview location into the neighboring space in May, nearly tripling its size. (He was also named a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist for “Outstanding Bakery.”)

There is almost always a queue for the croissants and sourdough loaves incorporating organic grains and house-made butter, but the line moves quickly.

The Lox Bagel Shop

Kevin and Jenna Crowley’s the Lox Bagel Shop proves that quintessential bagels aren’t limited to New York City—and that dedicating yourself to a single craft, much like a Japanese shokunin, can be incredibly rewarding. Here, the bagels are a mix of New York and Montreal styles (think: chewy and subtly sweet) and finished in a wood-fired oven. The namesake lox is made in-house, too.

Fox in the Snow

With five locations around central Ohio, Fox in the Snow is a homegrown concept founded by partners in work and life Lauren Culley and Jeff Excell in 2014. At their cafés, all the pastries—and their accoutrements, such as custards and icings—are made in-house, and the perennial best seller is the signature egg sandwich: souffléed egg, candied bacon, arugula, and a creamy dijon sauce layered on crusty ciabatta.

Other baked treats worth digging into include Korean pastry chef Calvin Kim’s macarons at Mjomii; Three Bites Bakery’s ensaymada, a sweet Filipino brioche-like pastry topped with sugar, butter, and grated cheese; and Golden Delight Bakery’s strawberry cake.

Unmissable bars and breweries

Alex Chien behind bar at Cobra pouring cocktail from a tumbler held high into a rocks glass (L); row of drinkers seated at Law Bird's bar, with logo visible on front door (R)

Alex Chien of Cobra is shaking up Columbus’s bar scene; every bar seat is occupied at Law Bird.

Courtesy of Cobra (L); courtesy of Law Bird (R)

Cobra

It’s no surprise that a city with such excellent restaurants also has excellent places to drink. And leading the pack is the Brewery District’s Cobra. While David Yee—who’s a co-owner, alongside Josh Spiers, Alex Chien, and Kayla LeRoy—describes the concept as “an Asian American neighborhood bar specializing in cocktails and food,” the crowds on any given night make it clear that Cobra represents much more to the community.

Housed in a former Panera, Cobra offers warm yet professional service, come-as-you-are vibes, and wallet-friendly food and drinks. (The Sake Pomodoro, featuring grated egg yolk, sake-infused tomato sauce, and housemade bucatini, is simple and sublime.)

Law Bird

A few blocks from Cobra down South High Street is Annie Williams’s and Luke Pierce’s Law Bird, a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Bar. The imaginative cocktail menus rotate several times a year—on deck now is one inspired by Goosebumps, the children’s book series by Columbus-born author R. L. Stine—but what remains the same is Law Bird’s playful and welcoming energy.

Land-Grant Brewing Company

Just west in Franklinton is the Land-Grant Brewing Company, founded by Walt Keys and Adam Benner. While the brewery is famed for its lineup of easy-drinking beers—including what Keys calls “killer IPAs”—Land-Grant is as much about community as it is about craft. The expansive space features plenty of outdoor seating, a live music stage, giant screens, and the Land-Grant Extension, an intimate taproom for wine, cocktails, and experimental beers that opened last year.

Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge

In Short North, BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines’s Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge is a swanky, subterranean cocktail bar inspired by the Midwest’s deep connection to jazz and the Prohibition era—hence, the strong showing of gin cocktails on the menu. Live music fills the space Monday through Saturday evenings, and thanks to Lieberman’s culinary credentials, the bar also serves elevated bites such as lobster rolls and conservas.

Katie Chang
Katie Chang is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. She’s been traveling and writing full-time since 2015, with a passion for covering lesser-known destinations and diversity in food and travel. Her work has been published in publications including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Food & Wine, and Town & Country.
From Our Partners
View of a gondola moving above a ski area with a mountainous backdrop in Whistler.
Winter Sports
Where to Après Ski in North America This Season
Sponsored by
View of the slopes in Deer Valley.
Winter Sports
Where to Ski and Après Ski in Deer Valley This Winter
Sponsored by
Two men cross-country skiing in icebreakers wear.
Packing Tips + Gear
Travel-Ready Base Layers That Simplify Packing
Sponsored by
A few of the facade and pool of Auberge de Soleil in Napa Valley.
Health + Wellness
California Wellness Retreats Worth the Trip
Sponsored by
View of the Inn at Death Valley pool.
Outdoor Adventure
Where to Find Luxury in California’s National Parks
Sponsored by
A woman gazing out at the view from an infinity pool at Banyan Tree Mayakoba.
Health + Wellness
A Coastal Wellness Retreat Rooted in Mayan Traditions
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Dramatic evening light looking out across the Great Smoky Mountains from along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
Off The Tourist Trail
Yes, You Can See USA’s Most Visited National Park Without Crowds—Here’s the Local Expert Guide
October 30, 2025 02:53 PM
 · 
Olivia Young
Botswana-Cycling-Kalahari-Michelle-Heimerman.jpg
Fall 2025
In Botswana, Tracking Lions and Elephants—By Bike
October 30, 2025 08:25 AM
 · 
Chris Colin
Celebrity Cruises' Xcel ship in Santorini
Cruise
Do You Know What’s Happening Inside Your Cruise Ship? The Wild Experiments Taking Place Below Deck
October 29, 2025 07:29 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
A canvas tent with wooden stairs, surrounded by trees
Hotel News + Openings
A New Under Canvas Tented Camp Is Coming to California’s Most Popular National Park
October 28, 2025 06:14 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg

See More