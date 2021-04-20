Pizza Brain 2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA

Sun 12pm - 9pm Mon - Thur 11am - 9pm Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Pizza Brain Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added bonus? An outpost of Little Baby’s Ice Cream—revered around Philly for its handcrafted batches of exotic ice cream flavors—is right next door, making this the perfect address for kids and foodies of all ages. The geniuses behind Pizza Brain have now opened a second restaurant, Pizza Dads, in Brewerytown. Both locations are BYOB.