
Pizza BrainPizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added bonus? An outpost of Little Baby’s Ice Cream—revered around Philly for its handcrafted batches of exotic ice cream flavors—is right next door, making this the perfect address for kids and foodies of all ages. The geniuses behind Pizza Brain have now opened a second restaurant, Pizza Dads, in Brewerytown. Both locations are BYOB.
If you're looking for quality pizza and a Philly experience, make your way to Pizza Brain. In addition to throwing artisanal pies, it also houses a museum that showcases the world's largest collection of pizza-related memorabilia. Inventive combinations include the Forbes Waggensense: mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, fresh basil, and smoked pepperoni. In fact, it was even named one of the top 15 slices in the country by Nylon magazine. You can order both red and white pies, as well pints of locally produced, small-batch Little Baby's Ice Cream.
At Pizza Brain, you also get a cultural perspective of Pizza in America.
Pizza Brain in Philadelphia makes some seriously awesome pizza! Not only does it have awesome pizza, pizza memorabilia, but the owner and the team at Pizza Brain are amazing. By amazing I mean nice, hard working, and helps make an already welcoming atmosphere even more welcoming!