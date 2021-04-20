Shanghai's Marriage Market

If you have a bit of time on your hands over the weekend, pop into People’s Park for a paper-and-ink version of Match.com. While you might not find detailed descriptions of a candidate's “dream date,” you will find cut-and-dried biographies stating age, height, profession, income, and whether or not the candidate owns a house or car. Most of the individuals advertised are nowhere in sight, as it’s often a concerned relative listing the dating credentials here. But for a fascinating glimpse into the nebulous world of Chinese nuptials, grab a coffee and take a stroll through the thousands of advertisements lining the walkways. You never know what you might find.