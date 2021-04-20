Where are you going?
People's Park

231 Nanjing W Rd, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
+86 21 6358 6128
The Shanghai Race Club, built by the British in the 1800s, is a lingering reminder that horseraces were once held here, just south of Nanjing Road. Opened to the public in the 1950s, this green refuge charms with landscaped traditional gardens and a reflecting pond with fish and pink lotus blossoms. It’s also a prime spot for people watching. Locals turn up to do tai chi exercises, play cards, and scope out the Marriage Market. Parents hoping to attract a suitable spouse wait under colorful umbrellas pinned with notes listing each child’s age, occupation, family values, and even zodiac sign. Photo by Ira Smirnova.
By Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert

Christy Campbell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Shanghai's Marriage Market

If you have a bit of time on your hands over the weekend, pop into People’s Park for a paper-and-ink version of Match.com. While you might not find detailed descriptions of a candidate's “dream date,” you will find cut-and-dried biographies stating age, height, profession, income, and whether or not the candidate owns a house or car. Most of the individuals advertised are nowhere in sight, as it’s often a concerned relative listing the dating credentials here. But for a fascinating glimpse into the nebulous world of Chinese nuptials, grab a coffee and take a stroll through the thousands of advertisements lining the walkways. You never know what you might find.
