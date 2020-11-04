Park Hyatt New York
153 W 57th St
| +1 646-774-1234
Photo courtesy of Park Hyatt New York
Park Hyatt New YorkOccupying 25 floors of a 90-story tower on West 57th Street, the Park Hyatt opened its doors in August 2014. There is an emphasis on art at this sleek hotel, with museum-quality pieces on display in both the common areas and the spacious rooms. An artistic personality continues with a nod to neighbor Carnegie Hall through an exclusive soundtrack playing on underwater speakers in the indoor swimming pool, provided by the iconic concert hall. A swim in this pool—25 floors above bustling Midtown Manhattan—is a highlight of the hotel, along with cocktails in the cozy Living Room bar.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Park Hyatt New York: Part Hotel, Part Gallery
Erica Samuels, the curator of the Park Hyatt in midtown Manhattan, which opened in August, wants guests to feel like they are staying in an art collector’s home. She procured more than 235 pieces, including large-scale drawings by Karl Haendel and a cyanotype print of unraveled cassette tapes by Christian Marclay. An art concierge program is in the works and will provide guests access to private galleries. More of a music lover? Staff can arrange tickets to performances at Carnegie Hall, which is just across the street. Or simply head to the hotel’s 25th-floor spa, where a sound track curated by Carnegie Hall staff plays through the lap pool’s underwater speakers.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
A Chic Manhattan Stay
After checking in, I was escorted to my room, complete with modern furnishings, custom art, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The rooms follow a neutral color scheme with eye-catching dark wood pieces that provide an understated elegance to the layout. Additionally, Park Hyatt New York’s 210 guest rooms, including 92 suites are some of the largest in Manhattan and the extra space adds to the luxury. The room features high-tech amenities like a tablet on which you can summon anything you may need, from a late-night snack to laundry service. The well-stocked personal bar is filled with any snack or beverage you can imagine and a Nespresso coffee machine with complimentary coffee and teas. Bathrooms are ample and come equipped with oversized soaking tubs, rainforest showers, and—my favorite—heated floors. All rooms feature two vanities, mirrors with TVs, and bath products by Le Labo in their exclusive Tubereuse 40 scent. Small touches like a flower and vase nestled among amber bath furnishings make the space feel especially welcoming. Dog lovers take note: Park Hyatt New York recently launched its “Very Important Pooch” program so furry friends can be pampered just as much as you will be. Four-legged companions receive a special “NYC Doggie Guide,” personal beds, treats, and much more. Image courtesy of Park Hyatt New York.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Health Haven
Park Hyatt’s 25th floor is a sunny sanctuary above bustling Midtown. Spa Nalai overlooks western Manhattan and offers a wide range of treatments custom-designed for each guest. Its name means “serenity” in the Lenape language, the Native American tribe that originally lived in the New York area, and the spa mixes modern technology and ancient wellness rituals to ensure guests leave feeling peaceful and rejuvenated. Spa Nalai’s treatment menu changes seasonally and utilizes Carita Paris, H. Gillerman Organics, and Stemulation products to pamper visitors. Also on the 25th floor is Park Hyatt New York’s stunning 65-foot lap pool with steam room and hot tub. Before jumping in, soak in the beautiful view of Carnegie Hall, which provided a soundtrack of classical music that plays throughout the pool area—even underwater. Generous seating on chaise longues and oversized chairs will beckon you to relax in the airy room after a swim. Park Hyatt’s gym is also not to be missed with a wide array of machines, a spacious locker room, and thoughtful amenities like chilled towels. Image courtesy of Park Hyatt New York.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Signature Steakhouse
Tucked away on the third floor is Park Hyatt New York’s signature restaurant The Back Room at One57. Executive Chef Sebastien Archambault, formerly of Blue Duck Tavern in Washington, D.C., has created a modern menu with American cuisine focusing on steak and fresh seafood. As you enter, a chef’s station displays the day’s selection of lobster and oysters on ice to awaken your appetite. The Back Room’s signature menu items are its steaks, which are dry-aged for 28 to 60 days on the bone to infuse flavor. Crispy veal sweetbreads, wild salmon, and a tempting dessert menu also stand out among their offerings. The staff was friendly and knowledgeable, from recommending the perfect wine pairing from a selection curated by Michelin-starred Veritas graduate Tristan Prat-Vincent to choosing from a surprisingly wide selection of breads after being seated. The restaurant has a swanky Mad Men-esque appeal, with dark leather and dark wood décor, designed by Yabu Pushelberg. The unique glass chandelier and high backed leather chairs add to the ambience. Image courtesy of Park Hyatt New York.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Coffee, Cocktails, Champagne
The Living Room, just outside of The Back Room at One57, has the atmosphere of an elegant New York apartment and its comfortable couches will make you feel right at home. The bar overlooks Carnegie Hall and features a small bites menu perfect for a pre-theatre meal. The bar has a particularly wide selection of champagnes, as well as an eye-catching cocktail list. One notable cocktail is their gin and tonic, which comes in a goblet-like glass with an array of fruits and spices that elevate the classic drink. During the day, The Living Room is a perfect place to refuel with coffee between museum visits and gallery hopping. The spacious layout means that even when the bar is crowded you won’t feel cramped. In fact, it’s easy to think your table is the only one in the room. Image courtesy of Park Hyatt New York.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Dazzling Design
Park Hyatt New York is located in the midst of Manhattan’s many museums and galleries, but artwork throughout the property is not to be missed. Curated by Erica Samuels of Art & Advisory, Park Hyatt is home to 350 pieces of art in total, 10 of which were commissioned specifically for the hotel. The collection is a mix of well-known names and up-and-coming artists and pieces spread through the main entrance, dining areas, and rooms. Many of the pieces favor the interior’s neutral tones along with silvers and purples that compliment the architecture and layout. My two favorite pieces reside near the check-in desk—the sculpture “Propeller Diptych,” commissioned for the hotel and created by Robert Fischer and “Eric and Gretchen” from the “Men in Cities” series by Robert Longo. Image courtesy of Park Hyatt New York.
about 6 years ago
Art Tour, Upper East Side
I feel incredibly lucky to live in New York City and work in the art world. Since my days of sitting at the front desk at Matthew Marks Gallery in Chelsea and now as Curator at Park Hyatt New York, the art scene has expanded across the city, and into the boroughs. While there is still ALOT to see in Chelsea, the Upper East Side is a great destination. Just a few blocks from the art filled Park Hyatt NY, the Los Angeles gallery Blum and Poe set up space in a refined townhouse. With artists like Yoshitomo Nara, Murakami, Dave Muller and Mark Grotjohn, it is worth a visit (19 East 66th Street). Hauser & Wirth at 39 East 69th is always brimming with great art. At 909 Madison (73 & Madison) you will find Galerie Perrotin. A former bank building transformed by architect Francis D'Haene into a pleasing gallery space. Just upstairs at 909 find Dominique Levy, a dealer known for her great eye, refined taste and historic exhibitions. Park @ 75th is just on the corner of Park and 75th and features experimental work by artists like Urs Fischer and Harmony Korine. Pop over to 980 Madison at 77th from there to see Gagosian's uptown location. Also at 980 you will find Venus Over Manhattan which has been putting on incredible museum worthy shows. Across Madison, up a narrow staircase is the quirky Half Gallery. Next door see blue-chip artists at Mnuchin (45 East 78th). End your art tour at Skarstedt Fine Art, 20 East 79th, a charming townhouse with sophisticated, urbane art always on view.
about 6 years ago
Art Tour, LES/Soho from East to West
The stretch East to West from the Bowery to the West Side highway is an art lovers dream, especially someone who loves to discover new things. At 243 Bowery find Salon 94 a gallery known for its gutsy program and cutting edge style. Up to Bowery and Broome Street a stretch of notable galleries: Nicelle Beauchene, Jack Hanley, CANADA and Marlborough Gallery are all side-by-side on this creative block. Each gallery more daring than the next. There's sure to be something that catches your eye. As you head west down Broome to Broadway make a right and find Clifton Benvenuto at 515 Broadway. This super avant-garde gallery is full of surprises and satisfying artwork. Head back to Broome and walk to Wooster to find the inimitable Team Gallery at #47. Artists Suzanne McClelland and Ryan McGinley are among my favorites who show here. Keep on heading West to Van Dam Street, about a 7 minute walk, to Kate Werble Gallery. Kate is a young, ambitious dealer with a great eye and a penchant for conceptual art. She recently expanded her space, so her exhibitions will be even more ambitious. Just north up on Greenwich Street you will find Gavin Brown's Enterprise, known for its ahead of the curve exhibitions and cult followings. Next door at 630 Greenwich is Maccarone. Opened in 2001 by the fearless Michelle Maccarone who comfortably exhibits contemporary and historic work.