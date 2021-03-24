Packer Lake Lodge

The Sierra Buttes Lakes Basin

This is Packer Lake, which lies near the center of what is called the Lakes Basin recreation area in Northern California's central Sierra, about 50 miles north of Lake Tahoe. The hike to the top of the Buttes, in the distance, takes two to four hours, depending on your starting point. Also within hiking (and/or short driving) distance are dozens of other lakes, great for trout fishing and swimming, with such names as Gold, Deer, Tamarack, Salmon, Sardine, Goose, and Haven. I've taken versions of this photo over the course of five decades; it only gets prettier. And the number of visitors to this area--off Highway 49, just west of where Highway 89 traverses the Sierra Valley---seems to have barely increased over that time. Closest towns: Sierra City and Downieville.