Pacific Heights

Pacific Heights, San Francisco, CA, USA
If you want to see San Francisco's beautiful Victorian architecture up close, take a Victorian Home Walk tour.

Founded by longtime San Francisco resident Jay Gifford in 1996, the tours meet in Union Square and spend the next two hours meandering through the Pacific Heights and Cow Hollow, where you’ll explore interiors and exteriors of some of the neighborhoods’ most beautiful Victorian homes and gardens—and even discover a few owned by the likes of Robin Williams and Francis Ford Coppolla.

The tours run Thursdays through Mondays, rain or shine; meet at 10:55 a.m. at the corner of Powell and Post Streets. The tour is $25 per person; no reservations required.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

