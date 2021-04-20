Where are you going?
Origins Center

Yale Road &, Enoch Sontonga Ave, Johannesburg, 2050, South Africa
+27 11 717 4700
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 4pm

Origins Center

Housed in Johannesburg’s historically significant University of Witwatersrand, the Origins Center details the history of humankind through displays, artwork, and more. Touring the interactive exhibits, either with a guide or a headset, will not only change the way you think about human existence, but also provide further insight into the way we’ve developed over the ages. While the museum focuses most on South African human development, there’s enough on offer to keep everyone engaged. Be sure to check out the 11 panels depicting the history of the San people in South Africa. Created by local women’s groups, the works serve as a timeline, covering everything from the distant past and the colonial period to issues affecting the San community today.
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
