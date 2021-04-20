Optimo Hats 51 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604, USA

Photo by Dani Vernon More info Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

The True Chicago Fedora Chicago’s beloved South Side hat shop, Optimo, recently opened a downtown location in the historic Monadnock building. A favorite of Johnny Depp and former Mayor Richard Daley, the new shop sells handmade felt fedoras and porkpies that appear to float inside custom display cases. (312) 922-2999. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.