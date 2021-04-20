Optimo Hats
51 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604, USA
| +1 312-922-2999
Photo by Dani Vernon
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm
The True Chicago FedoraChicago’s beloved South Side hat shop, Optimo, recently opened a downtown location in the historic Monadnock building. A favorite of Johnny Depp and former Mayor Richard Daley, the new shop sells handmade felt fedoras and porkpies that appear to float inside custom display cases. (312) 922-2999. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.
Optimo Hats - The Lost Art of Millinery
Did you know that Chicago was once a center for the millinery/hat making industry in the early 20th century? The craft is a lost art, and people from all over the world visit Optimo - one of only a very few millinery shops that are in existence. Travel to the South side of Chicago to experience this fantastic shop where custom made hats are crafted. The Optimo video is a must (see link below).