Olympia Entertainment: Fox Theatre

The Best Place to Be Entertained in Detroit

The Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue in Detroit is one of five built by William Fox in the 1920s, but it was the first to have built-in equipment for sound films. After an extensive renovation by current owner Mike Ilitch, it is now the largest surviving movie palace of the 1920s and the largest of the Fox Theatres to still be in use today. The Fox built in St. Louis is almost a twin, save for 500 fewer seats. It now anchors what local residents often refer to as, 'Foxtown' and with the other nearby performing arts theaters, Comerica Park, and Ford Field it is the best place to be entertained in Detroit. While the Theatre began as a movie palace, today it is the home of Broadway shows, the Rockettes at Christmas, and many of the largest concerts that occur in the city. A stunning interior is worth a trip in and of itself, because of the unusual mix of Burmese, Chinese, Indian, and Persian motifs.