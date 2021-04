Nosotros Themistokleous 66, Athina 106 81, Greece

A Free Social Space in Exarcheia Nosotros is a free social space in Exarcheia where the youth come to discuss politics or to participate in seminars on literature, theater, painting, music, dance, and more. You can even take a cooking or photography class. If you're a visitor, you can take free Greek lessons here, and during the summer there’s a cinema on the rooftop terrace. The venue will also host live music, and when I was here, a rock show was setting up.