NEON Athens, Greece

NEON NEON, which started in 2013, has an unusual concept—a Greek art patron, Dimitris Daskalopoulos, mounts large-scale, site-specific exhibitions without procuring a permanent space. The roaming art projects have been exhibited in some of the city’s most interesting and under-used spaces and places, many of which are otherwise inaccessible: Photographer Panos Kokkinias hung unflinching portraits of Athens and its inhabitants in an abandoned bank. Argentine artist Adrian Villar Rojas created his own hilltop world installed earthy sculptures and thousands of plants in the grounds of the hilltop National Observatory, in 2017. British artist Michael Landy invited Athenians to submit graffiti, political slogans, and newspaper headlines, which he plastered onto the walls of a derelict art school. In May 2020, acclaimed Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos will premiere a short film starring Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard, accompanied by live orchestral music at the Greek National Opera.