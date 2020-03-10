Ohh Boy
Pangrati is a typical downtown Athenian neighbourhood—all tightly packed apartments interrupted by lively, leafy squares, and the odd neoclassical or mid-war beauty that has survived the city’s concrete-ification. Yet this studenty/arty district is suddenly super-hip. Blame it on Airbnb, or on the fashionable pizzerias (try Tre Sorelle), and gelaterias (like Marabou) that have popped up along Archelaou Street. The queen of Pangrati cool is Ohh Boy, a bright, white cafe decorated with fresh flowers and ever-changing works by local artists. It keeps the locals caffeinated and energized from early morning to late at night, with its top-notch coffee, wholesome salads, soups, and sandwiches, and decadent cakes (vegan options are plentiful). The epitome of the new Athenian cafe society.