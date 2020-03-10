Ancient Greek Sandals
If there’s one thing you should bring back from Athens
, it’s a pair of handmade leather sandals. Equally flattering on women and men, the natural patina of the leather only improves with age. Monastiraki flea market is full of shops selling affordable sandals in a variety of ‘ancient’ styles, popularized by The Beatles in the 1960s. For a more fashion-forward look, hit Ancient Greek Sandals’ first flagship store, close to Syntagma Square. Beautifully designed with aquamarine floor tiles and hand-woven textiles on the walls, the shop brims with timeless designs named after Greek muses, goddesses, and islands. You’ll find simple classics, metallics, jelly versions for the beach, tasseled, woven, and embellished sandals in limited edition collaborations with fine Greek jewelry designers, such as Yannis Sergakis and Ilias Lalaounis. Their signature winged sandals, inspired by the Greek messenger god Hermes’ footwear, come in kids’ sizes too. For winter, there are sheepskin slippers and smart knee-high boots inspired by Cretan folk costumes. This traditional craftsmanship combined with a high-end aesthetic carries through in the line of leather accessories, all with their signature gold buckle in the shape of a wing. Complete the look with charm bangles, anklets, and necklaces decorated with shells and coins.