No Worries Cafe & Grill [CLOSED]

8178 Gorgoza Pines Rd A, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Website
| +1 435-200-8302
Hidden Secret Stick-to-Your-Ribs Breakfast Fare Park City Utah United States

Hidden Secret Stick-to-Your-Ribs Breakfast Fare

When you're driving from Salt Lake City to Park City, you wouldn't even know this place was there. Two exits before Park City, but just a few miles away, nestled underneath the Sinclair Gas Station/truck stop in the small, alpine neighborhood of Summit Park, is a gem of a breakfast spot. Family owned, there's always a (short) wait, fuel your fire with the Dante's Inferno: Sirloin tips, hot Italian sausage, tomatoes, spinach, two cheeses, and fresh garlic tossed in a green pepper sauce, served frittata style and topped with savory hollandaise and Cajun dust.
By Kristen Gould Case , AFAR Local Expert

