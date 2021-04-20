Hidden Secret Stick-to-Your-Ribs Breakfast Fare
When you're driving from Salt Lake City to Park City
, you wouldn't even know this place was there. Two exits before Park City, but just a few miles away, nestled underneath the Sinclair Gas Station/truck stop in the small, alpine neighborhood of Summit Park, is a gem of a breakfast spot. Family owned, there's always a (short) wait, fuel your fire with the Dante's Inferno: Sirloin tips, hot Italian sausage, tomatoes, spinach, two cheeses, and fresh garlic tossed in a green pepper sauce, served frittata style and topped with savory hollandaise and Cajun dust.