Neighbourgoods Market, Johannesburg

Enjoy Some Fresh Food & Good Beer At The Market

Every Saturday, there's an influx of people to the Braamfontein area all looking for some good food and just to chill out with their friends.



A great way to kick back is to enjoy a beer in the beer garden at the Neighbourgoods Market, while people watching.



If you're feeling peckish, grab some food at the one of the food stalls one level below or head out of the market and try out something from one of the restaurants located nearby.



Be warned though, parking as well as finding a place to sit can sometimes be an issue as there are that many people around!