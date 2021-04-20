Where are you going?
Neighbourgoods Market, Johannesburg

73 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
Website
Sat 9am - 3pm

Saturday foodie market in Braamfontein

This semi-outdoor market on Juta Street in Joburg's Braamfontein neighbourhood is fun fun fun. Eat oysters from Namibia, drink craft beer from South Africa, and devour paella, gelato, cheeses, chocolate...a food lover's paradise! Open on Saturdays.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

Joseph Diaz
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Jozi's Heart of Hip

You'll discover the hip and trendy at Jozi's Neigbourgoods Market. Large picnic tables and stalls selling everything from local brews and oysters to Croatian hamburgers and jewelry line this two story complex. If you're in Jo'burg on a Saturday, come to the heart of hip.
Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Fun Saturday Market

Fun place to drink, eat and hang out with locals on a beautiful Saturday in Joburg.
Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Paella in Joburg

Why not? There are also oysters, margaritas, gelato and lots more at the Neighbour Goods Market. But only on Saturdays.
Nina Dietzel
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Warthog Sausage Anybody?

After having spent the morning at Neighbourgoods Market–I finally realized I am indeed in South Africa. For the record, Buffalo Chorizo was on the menu, too.

Every Saturday, rain or shine from 9am-3pm.
Perfect place to have breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

Across the street you'll find 70 Juta–a cluster of pop-ups and fun designer stores and collectives.
Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Enjoy Some Fresh Food & Good Beer At The Market

Every Saturday, there's an influx of people to the Braamfontein area all looking for some good food and just to chill out with their friends.

A great way to kick back is to enjoy a beer in the beer garden at the Neighbourgoods Market, while people watching.

If you're feeling peckish, grab some food at the one of the food stalls one level below or head out of the market and try out something from one of the restaurants located nearby.

Be warned though, parking as well as finding a place to sit can sometimes be an issue as there are that many people around!
Justin Lee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Finding Fabulous Fashions at Neighbourgoods

If you're trying to find something trendy to wear, then Neighbourgoods is a great place to start!

With a great choice of designers to choose from all exhibiting their goods on the upper level at the market, you're sure to find something that will look amazing on you!

Once you're done shopping, you can relax in the beer garden or fill your stomach on the lower levels at any of the fresh produce stalls
