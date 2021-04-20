Triple D BBQ at SANDAGA 813 - SOME OF THE BBQ/MEAT I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE

I had to give this it own highlight because it was THAT PHENOMENAL. In the back of SANDAGA 813 a family owned business called "Triple D BBQ" sets up shop every night and serves to the SANDAGA 813 crowd some AMAZING, AUTHENTIC BBQ that was overwhelming and just what I needed all in one. I'd never eaten that much meat in my life and by no means am I vegetarian but I recommend anyone vegetarian or not, to not pass up on the BBQ while in Dallas. Per my talk with my friend who is from Dallas the best BBQ is indeed this kind of set up - just some guy/ family who smokes the meat for days and sometime weeks to serve up out of a cooler with no pretension and no branding - just Texas beef, pork, and chicken cooked with time and love. Because some of these setups are hard to pin point for a tourist to the city it's best to ask a local and Triple D BBQ at SANDAGA 813 is defiantly at the top of list per what I heard.