NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
| +1 214-363-7441
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 9pm
NorthPark CenterWith artist Mark di Suvero’s 48-foot-tall Ad Astra installation—the only indoor public display of the artist’s work in the world—rising from the central atrium, it’s clear that this is no ordinary shopping mall. And that’s just how the founders planned it: Opened in 1965 by the Nasher family—who also founded the world-class Nasher Sculpture Center in the Arts District—NorthPark Center helped define retail shopping in the Southwest with its modern architecture, state-of-the-art facilities (at one point, it was the largest climate-controlled mall in the world), private art collection, and upscale shops. Over the years, it has remained a popular retail option for locals—and one of the city's top tourist destinations, welcoming more that 26 million visitors a year. Following a $250 million, 1.2-million-square-foot expansion in 2006, it now features an upgraded cineplex, more drinking and dining options, a central garden, and hundreds of stores from both mass-market international brands and luxury labels; there’s also been a Neiman Marcus outpost here since the beginning. When you get tired of shopping for pretty things, there are pretty things to look at, too, including works by Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, James Rosenquist, and more.
over 6 years ago
mall shopping with modern art
yes, it's a mall. but it's a mall brought to you by the people of the nasher sculpture garden. so while you're passing h&m or oscar de la renta (because that's the variety we're talking about here), you'll also pass both permanent pieces of modern art and temporary fixtures. think: giant sculptures in the aisles or floor to ceiling paintings on the white brick walls. or more recently, water towers that appear endless when standing underneath. there's also a library on site, delicious food options (favorites are green house market and la duni), a spin class in the leafy courtyard on weekend mornings, and the best mix of affordable and luxury options you could ever want. happy shopping!