Jack Kerouac Thought It Was Cool, So It's Cool

No website, no ads, not even a sign. And no TVs or pop music—just a subtle background soundtrack of classical music. My Brother's Bar is an old school staple of Denver, and, in fact, is the oldest bar in town. It's the kind of place where the staff stays on for decades—the Ticky Turkey and Hooper pay homage to two of the best. Jack Kerouac even hung out here. Plan to hunker down, especially when the snow falls. And in the summer, head outside to the intimate, vine-covered patio. To absorb the whiskey you're sipping or beer you're guzzling (hopefully served by Jimmy the bartender of Hell's Kitchen), chow down on the JCB: a burger with a schmear of jalapeño cream cheese. Delish.