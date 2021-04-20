My Brother's Bar
2376 15th Street
| +1 303-455-9991
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am
My Brother’s BarBeat writer Jack Kerouac fell in love with Denver after a visit (he eventually bought a home in Colorado), and Sal, the lead character in On the Road, travels to the city a few times. The free-spirited character Dean Moriarty was based on the real-life Neal Cassady, who frequented My Brother’s Bar, the oldest continuously operating watering hole in Denver. My Brother’s Bar keeps a low profile—a super-basic website and no sign on the door. Inside you’ll find a letter Cassady sent to a friend asking to cover his tab. This spot is also a good place to grab a burger and beer, and—during Girl Scout Cookies season—a box of thin mints.
almost 7 years ago
Jack Kerouac Thought It Was Cool, So It's Cool
No website, no ads, not even a sign. And no TVs or pop music—just a subtle background soundtrack of classical music. My Brother's Bar is an old school staple of Denver, and, in fact, is the oldest bar in town. It's the kind of place where the staff stays on for decades—the Ticky Turkey and Hooper pay homage to two of the best. Jack Kerouac even hung out here. Plan to hunker down, especially when the snow falls. And in the summer, head outside to the intimate, vine-covered patio. To absorb the whiskey you're sipping or beer you're guzzling (hopefully served by Jimmy the bartender of Hell's Kitchen), chow down on the JCB: a burger with a schmear of jalapeño cream cheese. Delish.