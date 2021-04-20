Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
108 Cathedral Pl, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-983-8900
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon, Wed - Sat 10am - 5pm
MOCNAThere is so much art to see in Santa Fe, it's endless. Along with artisan markets, small galleries, the Georgia O'Keeffe museum and numerous small shops, we visited the MOCNA. It's a museum that is connected to the Institute of American Indian Arts and is a very manageable space. There are all sorts and time periods of art and revolving shows. Definitely worth an hour or so if you are in Santa Fe. There is also a great gift/book shop as well.
**The artist in the picture above is Keith Braveheart
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
Santa Fe will alight a passion for Native American art in many travelers, and the city offers opportunities to see the works of current Native American artists as well as historic artifacts. The Museum of Contemporary Native Arts at Cathedral Place is home to the largest collection of contemporary Native art in the world, with over 7,500 pieces of art. Major artists like Tony Abeyta, Linda Lomahaftewa, George Morrison, Allan Houser, Helen Hardin, Truman Lowe, and Fritz Scholde have works on display. The museum includes paintings, drawings, jewelry, photography, and textiles. The museum shop is also a great place to find a special piece of art from an established or emerging artist to start—or add to—your own collection.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Progressive Work by Native American Artists
Some travelers to Santa Fe know about the many Native American Pueblo towns located in the State, most dating back to the early 1600's, and the rich artistic history of their peoples. But 21st Century Santa Fe offers so much more, and the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts champions that new vision. From their website: "MoCNA is at the forefront of contemporary Native art presentation and strives to be flexible, foresighted and risk-taking in its exhibitions and programs." Eloquent, irreverent, funny, tragic and sly, this is the voice of Native Americans today. I love my Maria Martinez pottery, but I may love the work I've seen here even more. Great gift store and only 1 block from the Plaza.