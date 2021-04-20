Progressive Work by Native American Artists

Some travelers to Santa Fe know about the many Native American Pueblo towns located in the State, most dating back to the early 1600's, and the rich artistic history of their peoples. But 21st Century Santa Fe offers so much more, and the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts champions that new vision. From their website: "MoCNA is at the forefront of contemporary Native art presentation and strives to be flexible, foresighted and risk-taking in its exhibitions and programs." Eloquent, irreverent, funny, tragic and sly, this is the voice of Native Americans today. I love my Maria Martinez pottery, but I may love the work I've seen here even more. Great gift store and only 1 block from the Plaza.