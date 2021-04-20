Musée National d'Art Moderne
Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 Paris, France
| +33 1 44 78 12 33
Wed - Mon 11am - 9pm
Inside-OutWhen in Paris, of course you must visit the Louvre, Musee d'Orsay, and L'Orangerie to see the classics and impressionist masters of Europe. But a trip to France’s capital should not be complete without a stop at the inside out Pompidou modern art museum. Take the escalators to the top floor for the wonderful moving exhibitions, but also take a few moments outside along the window-lined hallway to look out over the city and then inside into the skeleton of a fascinating piece of architecture.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Paris Kinetics
As an art lover, a visit to the Centre Pompidou in Paris was a "must see" when I traveled to France. The Centre Pompidou houses the Modern Art Museum, or Musee National d'Art Moderne. When I toured the museum, I was thrilled to see this amazing art display by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam. Agam is the Father of the Kinetic art movement, and is known over the world for his contributions to optical and kinetic art. He puts motion into art! With this exhibit, containing walls and a floor, you can actually walk into the art, and experience the ever-changing movement. The center of the display looks simple with a sphere, a square and a triangle, but when you walk through the art and experience the movement of the art along with your own body movements, you appreciate the power of it all, and the genius of Agam.
If you appreciate art, and are planning a visit to Paris, visit this outstanding Agam display at the Centre Pompidou. The museum is easy to find and is located in the Beaubourg area of the 4th arrondissement in Paris. The address is Place Georges Pompidou. It is serviced by the Paris Metro and is open every day of the week except Tuesday.
Visiting this museum was a highlight of my stay in Paris. I hope that you too can experience this special Paris treasure.