Musée National d'Art Moderne

Paris Kinetics

As an art lover, a visit to the Centre Pompidou in Paris was a "must see" when I traveled to France. The Centre Pompidou houses the Modern Art Museum, or Musee National d'Art Moderne. When I toured the museum, I was thrilled to see this amazing art display by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam. Agam is the Father of the Kinetic art movement, and is known over the world for his contributions to optical and kinetic art. He puts motion into art! With this exhibit, containing walls and a floor, you can actually walk into the art, and experience the ever-changing movement. The center of the display looks simple with a sphere, a square and a triangle, but when you walk through the art and experience the movement of the art along with your own body movements, you appreciate the power of it all, and the genius of Agam.



If you appreciate art, and are planning a visit to Paris, visit this outstanding Agam display at the Centre Pompidou. The museum is easy to find and is located in the Beaubourg area of the 4th arrondissement in Paris. The address is Place Georges Pompidou. It is serviced by the Paris Metro and is open every day of the week except Tuesday.



Visiting this museum was a highlight of my stay in Paris. I hope that you too can experience this special Paris treasure.