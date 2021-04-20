München Marienplatz
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
The Heart of MunichI would compare Marienplatz to the Grand Place in Brussels, but with a Bavarian twist. The square in Munich is almost as large, and its town hall just as impressive. A beautiful destination for lovers of architecture.
While the square itself is a beautiful and lively hub, be sure to checkout the market nearby for authentic goods!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Merry, Merry Munich
Munich in winter has it all: Christmas markets (the largest and most famous is in Marienplatz) redolent with roasting chestnuts and mulled wine; historic baroque architecture topped with fluffy white snow; and easy access to the best ski slopes in Germany. But don’t let all the nutcrackers and beer-drinking men in lederhosen fool you. Underneath this traditional holiday-time facade you can also find cutting-edge design and a spirit of humorous irreverence.
This appeared in the November/December 2011 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
What a Time!
The Marienplatz in Munich was heavily damaged during WWII, but you would never know it looking at it today.
One highlight of the town hall, which takes center stage in the square, is the animated clock where bavarian figures dance as the music plays to mark the time.
almost 7 years ago
Munich’s Century Old Glockenspiel
Naturally, when someone mentions Munich, thoughts of Oktoberfest, liters of lagers and lederhosen usually come to mind. But within the beautifully open and airy Marienplatz in the heart of Munich is a “mechanical” must see. The whimsically fantastic movements and classical chimes of the Glockenspiel are so completely, wonderfully Bavarian, you’ll most certainly take in the spectacle more than once.
Munich is, quite simply, a really beautiful city. It’s quite easy to navigate, whether via the underground or on foot, and the Englischer Garten Park is a wonderful place to grab a lager, picnic or get lost in. Visit during any season of the year, as each seems to offer something unique. Its proximity to Austria and Switzerland also make it easy to take in other lovely Alpine cities.
