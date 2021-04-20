München Marienplatz

Munich’s Century Old Glockenspiel

Naturally, when someone mentions Munich, thoughts of Oktoberfest, liters of lagers and lederhosen usually come to mind. But within the beautifully open and airy Marienplatz in the heart of Munich is a “mechanical” must see. The whimsically fantastic movements and classical chimes of the Glockenspiel are so completely, wonderfully Bavarian, you’ll most certainly take in the spectacle more than once.

Munich is, quite simply, a really beautiful city. It’s quite easy to navigate, whether via the underground or on foot, and the Englischer Garten Park is a wonderful place to grab a lager, picnic or get lost in. Visit during any season of the year, as each seems to offer something unique. Its proximity to Austria and Switzerland also make it easy to take in other lovely Alpine cities.

