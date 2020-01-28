Muir Woods National Monument
Muir Woods National MonumentJust 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with nature, or hiking on trails that meander along Redwood Creek, past trees that are anywhere from 400 to more than 1,000 years old and soar 250 feet high. When staffing permits, guided talks are offered, or you can take a self-guided tour among the giants with a program available at the visitor center. The park is open 365 days a year. Given how beautiful it is, Muir Woods can get crowded, but it opens at 8 a.m., and the early bird does capture the best photos. If you prefer not to drive, a bus from the Sausalito Ferry landing (Route 66/66F) runs to the park every 10–20 minutes, depending on the time of year.
The California redwood, or Sequoia sempervirens, is legendary as one of the world's longest-living plants, with trees reaching ages of up to 1,800 years. One old-growth forest of California redwoods can be found just 19 kilometers (12 miles) north of San Francisco at Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County. Given how close the park is to the city, and also how impressive the giant trees are, Muir Woods can get crowded. If possible, timing your visit for early or late in the day is recommended. (The park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset.) A boardwalk here allows those with limited mobility to experience the grandeur of the redwoods; others can explore several trails that head deeper into the park.