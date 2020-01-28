Muir Woods National Monument

Hiking in Muir Woods

Just a short drive across the Golden Gate Bridge, this national monument hosts some of the natural beauty California has to offer. If you are only visiting the Bay Area, take some time to visit here to see some Redwood trees and take a nice stroll along the areas many trails. Drive along Highway 1 as it twists and turns the terrain to get you to this special Redwoods hideaway. Even though the area does not have the largest Redwoods, it is a great place to see the trees and get out of the city. Named after philanthropist John Muir, its preservation is truly appreciated by many. Muir was a great explorer of Yosemite and was the founder of the Sierra Club. He actively lobbied the government for many of the preservation of California and other parts of the United States. Check out more images and my experience while visiting the park by reading my blog post (link included).