Hiking to the crater mouth of Mount Bromo

Thinking about Lord of the Rings the whole time while on the way up to the ACTIVE volcano. Well, before the tiring climb kind of wipes every other thought from your mind.



Firstly, the view is worth it. Secondly, hire a driver. Having a driver is essential as you'll be driven over volcanic ash to the foot of the mountain where you'll begin the 2-2.5hours climb to the crater lip.



Wear proper shoes and have a scarf to cover your face as you'll walking over volcanic ash which feels like sand but more dusty and makes the journey more tiring because it's hard to walk on.



Also, it's cold when you start early in the morning, so a jacket is essential, first to protect from the cold and after, to shield yourself from the unforgiving rays of the sun. SPF50!



After climbing the slopes, or you can hire a horse for about 50k IDR from many of the locals who will approach you, you'll find yourself at the foot of some stairs. If you go during the off peak season, the climb up should be quite smooth.



But if it's peak, be prepared to climb a few steps and wait while the line moves slowly. Daredevils can take the slope beside the stairs. Not advised but some locals were doing it in slippers!



When you get to the crater lip, there is a very narrow ledge enough for only 1.5 people to walk at once! Sends an adrenaline rush through you. There is a barrier facing the volcano mouth so don't worry.



The more adventurous can venture further along the crater lip where there's no barrier!