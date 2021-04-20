Mr. C Seaport
The constantly evolving Seaport District just got even cooler with the opening of Mr. C Seaport, the first New York City hotel from Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani. An intimate 66 rooms make up the seven-floor property, each one showcasing a rain shower, 50-inch interactive 4K television, and fine Italian linens by Casa Rovea. Timeless luxury is the goal here, evident in the rich textures, classic color schemes, and thoughtful collection of handmade Italian furniture. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with an on-the-house Bellini, a gesture that pays homage to the classic cocktail created by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948. It’s also a nod to the hotel’s restaurant Bellini, which offers an array of rustic Italian dishes (think lasagna Bolognese and bucatini cacio e pepe
). When guests feel like venturing beyond hotel limits, they have a couple of options for wheels: a fleet of 2018 Lincoln Navigators for rides within 15 blocks, and a custom collection of Mr. C Seaport bicycles by Fourth Floor Distribution.