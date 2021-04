Seafood, Drinks, Pool & Sun. This is South Beach!

Monty's on South Beach is everything you're looking for in a Miami experience. Once you pull up at the yacht filled marina, you can rent jet ski's, charter a boat or chill by the pool at the restaurant. The indoor/outdoor dining space includes a raw bar, serving fresh stone crab with a mustard dipping sauce, a tiki bar with happy hour specials daily, a stage with live entertainment and an in-ground pool for lounging and swimming. This is the type of place you can spend your whole day. Be sure to try the avocado BLT sandwich or a lobster club. The mixture of locally grown produce with fresh and seasonal seafood is out of this world!