Following Fred Le Chevalier's Street Art in Paris

Paris is known for its great variety of museums and Art, but there is also another kind of Art, Paris is known for, and this is the Street Art, or Urban Art.

Wherever I travel, I love following and photographing the local scene of Street Art. I’ve always wanted to follow a Street Artist in REAL time, when he sprays, pastes, colors or glues his Art on the walls, and in one of my visits to Paris, I met with Fred Le Chevalier and joined him for one of his pastings.

When you visit Paris and walk in the 3rd Arr, the 18th Arr, you won't be able to ignore Fred's characters.



Here is some inside information about him and his Art:

* He adds poetry to his characters and glues it as a signature with his name

* He pastes his characters during day time

* He started drawing six years ago but he has been sticking and pasting the characters on the walls, only for the last three years

* He started drawing bigger characters in September 2011 and since then more people are noticing and discovering him (before that he was drawing smaller characters)

* He draws new characters every day but pastes them on walls only three times a week or when he has time

* He sees a wall and decides on the spot if he likes it or not

* He has a few favorite walls to put his Art on: Namely in Montmartre, and in Rue Saint Merri around Centre Pompidou

* Some characters he draws are based on people he knows

* He sometimes tries to paste the character close to where his friends live, as a personal present