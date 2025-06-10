No, Your Costco Card Doesn’t Count as a Real ID

A Costco membership unlocks a great many things: access to, say, a dozen extra-large muffins or a vat of smoked salmon dip for (very) low prices. It offers discounted tires, car insurance, even vacations. (This writer may or may not have once bought a full-size arcade-style Pac-Man game at Costco.)

Although it may get you bulk snacks, a Costco membership definitely does not get you a boarding pass—no matter what Reddit says.

Recently, a Reddit thread started as a joke and turned into a full-blown conversation about people claiming they had used their Costco membership card—which is a photo ID—as a backup option to get through TSA airport security. Similarly, on May 25, self-proclaimed “food nerd” website Chowhound published an article, “How Your Costco Card Can Save You at the Airport.” (The site updated its article on June 3 with the qualifier: “Now with the Real ID requirements, [a Costco membership] is even less likely to get you through TSA quickly or successfully.”)

“We love hotdogs and rotisserie chickens as much as the next person, but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a Real ID because it absolutely does not,” the TSA posted June 4 on Facebook. The TSA is known for its good sense of humor (luckily, since it stops people from trying to get weapons through security on a daily basis). On its social media feeds, the agency has been known to make punny jokes, typically related to the 3.4-ounce rule and prohibited items. Some TSA posts have been featured on The Tonight Show and The Today Show.

The Great Costco Card Clarification of 2025 follows the rollout of a very real TSA rule, effective May 7. Travelers age 18 and older now must have a Real ID–compliant license or another acceptable form of identification, such as a passport, to board commercial flights. (The deadline for the requirement was extended many times.) A Real ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that complies with federal security standards established by the Real ID Act of 2005, based on a recommendation made by the 9/11 Commission following the September 11, 2001, attacks. The new standards are intended to ensure that identification cards are more secure (passports are appropriate stand-ins for domestic travel).

The Costco post sparked laughs and shares across social media, although it’s not obvious if the post was meant to be lighthearted or if it addressed an actual issue agents faced. TSA responded to an Afar request for comment with this statement: “Our awesome social media team noticed a lot of misinformation out there and they took the opportunity to educate what identification cards are accepted at our checkpoints via their social media platforms.” The agency also said, “Now that Real ID is in effect, TSA issues routine reminders to travelers that various forms of IDs are not acceptable at the TSA checkpoint, including warehouse club membership cards. A list of acceptable IDs can be found on TSA’s website.”

According to the latest advice on the TSA’s Real ID landing page, “Passengers who do not yet have their Real ID or another TSA acceptable form of ID can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint. This includes TSA PreCheck passengers.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Real ID and how to obtain one.

How do I know if I have a Real ID?

Given how many times the deadline was pushed back, chances are good you already have a Real ID if you’ve physically gone into a DMV office and renewed your license in recent years. (Some exceptions include states like Arizona, where licenses doesn’t expire for decades.) According to the TSA, compliant cards are typically marked with a star (either gold or black) in the upper portion of the card for easy identification. Compliant California IDs are marked with a star inside of an image of a bear. The agency recommends that people who aren’t sure whether they have a compliant ID contact their state driver’s license agency about how to obtain a compliant card.

How to get a Real ID

To apply for a Real ID, visit your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and provide the following documents: