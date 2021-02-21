Like A Fairy Tale Castle

Le Mont Saint-Michel is a tidal island in Normandy, France and is a sacred site. The mount has been a fortification since ancient times and since the 8th century, it was the site of the monastery of St. Michel. It starts at the top with the church (the statue of St. Michael sits atop the spire) and the monastery and museums. Next are the Great Halls. The next level has the stores and homes. And the bottom level and outside the walls the fishermen and farmer's homes are located. The mount has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979 and there are over 3 million visitors a year. Early in the morning, I shuttled over to the mount from my hotel and saw the sheep feeding on the surrounding salt marshes (this lamb is an area speciality). The mist cleared and I gasped as I beheld Mont St. Michel. What a dramatic landscape! I marveled at even the ability to construct it. I was able to walk the sands as it was low tide. Be careful - there is quicksand. The stores were filled with chocolates, area calvados (hard cider), wool products...all wonderful goodies. I ate at the world-renowned LA Mere Poulard famous for its OMELLETES. Yummy. (Pricy). The abby was spectacular, ditto the church. The views made me feel like I was floating on a cloud. I stared into space I drank in the history of the abby and the mount. Many enjoyable hours were spent on Mont Saint-Michel for two glorious days. This is something you want to do in Normandy. Tourist Office: on left inside town gates