HomeTravel GuidesEuropeFrance

Demeures de Campagne Domaine de Maffliers

All. des Marronniers, 95560 Maffliers, France
https://www.demeures-de-campagne.com/hotels/domaine-de-maffliers
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - room - Maffliers France Chateau hotel
Horse in the countryside of France - Maffliers - France - Shutterstock

Photo by BrennaJ / Shutterstock

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck

Photo by Jessie Beck

Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - room - Maffliers France Chateau hotel
Horse in the countryside of France - Maffliers - France - Shutterstock
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
Domaine de Maffliers - Chateau - France - Jessie Beck
CHECK AVAILABILITY

Why we love it

A chance to stay the night in a historic French Chateaux outside of Paris.

The highlights

  • Lavish, maximalist rooms that make guests feel like the aristocrats and lords who used to live here.
  • A gastronomic restaurant with an excellent, classic French breakfast and dinner menu.
  • On-site stable and horse riding school, and the chance to go horseback riding on the hotel’s 33 hectare property.

The review

In France, many châteaux (a term that sometimes translates to “castle” but can also refer to an ornate, castle-like mansion) are open as museums. However, Domaine de Maffliers, a 19th-century château nestled in the countryside just 45 minutes north of Paris, gives travelers the rare chance to spend the night in one. Though centuries old, the bar, restaurants, and 8 guest rooms have been recently renovated after a fire destroyed much of the building in 2020.

The interiors of each guest room are unique from one another, but all of them exude opulence and luxury—from the velvet chairs and curtains to the freestanding bathtubs—that allow guests to immerse themselves in the grandeur of its history.

One of the highlights of this hotel is the food. Particularly stand-out is dinner at their fine dining restaurant, Augustine, which was named after the heiress of the first owners of the estate. Led by her great-great-grandson, Daniel Massano alongside Chef Frédéric Vardo, diners can expect to indulge in French classics like roast duck, pâté, and fresh strawberries with Chantilly cream, at tables adorned with period porcelain and family silverware. Breakfast, which is only available to guests, is served in the library, one of the few rooms that was untouched by the recent fire. And for those moments in-between, saddle up to the cozy bar at the château’s entrance for a cocktail or glass of wine.

Beyond the château’s walls, the property’s 33 hectares include a serene pool, several inviting fire pits, and miles of beautiful, wooded trails. In the spirit of the region’s equestrian heritage, there is a horse stable and school on the property. Guests won’t want to miss the chance to join for a morning horseback ride.

Note: There is also a Novotel on the property (check-in for the châteaux is in its lobby) that is much more basic in accommodation. Double-check that you have the correct place selected before booking.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
d8547fca9d91f319a01810ed157eeede.jpg
Chez Josy
December 06, 2023 06:57 PM
Breakfast in the dining room of Villa-des-pres hotel in Paris
Villa-des-Prés
December 01, 2023 03:32 PM
Cordouan Lighthouse
October 23, 2023 11:14 AM
Beyond Bastille Day: Why You Should Go to Paris This Summer
Brach Paris
June 29, 2023 12:39 PM
The Longchamps apartment in the Saint James Paris.
Saint James Paris
June 29, 2023 12:37 PM
The Peninsula Paris
June 29, 2023 12:27 PM
Hôtel Plaza Athénée
June 29, 2023 11:57 AM
La Réserve Paris
June 29, 2023 11:43 AM
Cheval Blanc Paris
June 28, 2023 10:52 PM
841736aa7ca86954e0d0dcde3dde3fcc.jpg
Four Seasons Hotel George V
June 28, 2023 10:47 PM
Hôtel Rochechouart
June 28, 2023 08:47 PM
SO / Paris has 162 guest rooms and suites.
SO/ Paris
June 28, 2023 08:35 PM
Tombstones cemetery Montparnasse Paris France Cimetiere du Montparnasse
Montparnasse Cemetery
June 21, 2022 10:14 AM
3af554f7116de65cc29319fb2b9b82cf.jpg
Parc des Buttes-Chaumont
June 21, 2022 10:11 AM
open-uri20131122-24477-1ubq3t6
Marché d’Aligre
June 21, 2022 09:56 AM
fea4a0d96c1559ded6192bde3c716be2.jpg
Marin d’Eau Douce
June 21, 2022 09:46 AM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
10 English Words With Unfortunate Meanings in Other Languages
Travel Tips + Etiquette
12 English Words With Unfortunate Meanings in Other Languages
January 19, 2024 05:30 PM
 · 
Chris Ciolli
Kayaking in Seward
National Parks
These Gateway Towns Might Be Cooler Than the National Parks Next Door
January 19, 2024 03:19 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Lufthansa business class seats including one in the lie-flat position with a pillow and blanket atop it
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The Lesser-Known Hack for Upgrading Your Flight at a Discount
January 18, 2024 05:05 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Kamikura hideaway - Japan
Hotels
In This Coastal Japanese Airbnb, Guests Are Given a Bed—and a Mystery to Solve
January 18, 2024 03:47 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Why You Should Get the New Hyatt Credit Card Bonus With up to 60,000 Points
Loyalty + Rewards
The Ultimate Guide to the World of Hyatt Loyalty Program
January 18, 2024 03:29 PM
 · 
Paul Rubio
This Premier Room King at The Peninsula London features a neutral palette and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Stay Here Next
What It’s Like to Spend the Night at the New Peninsula Hotel in London
January 18, 2024 01:26 PM
 · 
Anya von Bremzen
Load More