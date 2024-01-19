Demeures de Campagne Domaine de Maffliers

Why we love it

A chance to stay the night in a historic French Chateaux outside of Paris.

The highlights

Lavish, maximalist rooms that make guests feel like the aristocrats and lords who used to live here.

A gastronomic restaurant with an excellent, classic French breakfast and dinner menu.

On-site stable and horse riding school, and the chance to go horseback riding on the hotel’s 33 hectare property.

The review

In France, many châteaux (a term that sometimes translates to “castle” but can also refer to an ornate, castle-like mansion) are open as museums. However, Domaine de Maffliers, a 19th-century château nestled in the countryside just 45 minutes north of Paris, gives travelers the rare chance to spend the night in one. Though centuries old, the bar, restaurants, and 8 guest rooms have been recently renovated after a fire destroyed much of the building in 2020.

The interiors of each guest room are unique from one another, but all of them exude opulence and luxury—from the velvet chairs and curtains to the freestanding bathtubs—that allow guests to immerse themselves in the grandeur of its history.

One of the highlights of this hotel is the food. Particularly stand-out is dinner at their fine dining restaurant, Augustine, which was named after the heiress of the first owners of the estate. Led by her great-great-grandson, Daniel Massano alongside Chef Frédéric Vardo, diners can expect to indulge in French classics like roast duck, pâté, and fresh strawberries with Chantilly cream, at tables adorned with period porcelain and family silverware. Breakfast, which is only available to guests, is served in the library, one of the few rooms that was untouched by the recent fire. And for those moments in-between, saddle up to the cozy bar at the château’s entrance for a cocktail or glass of wine.

Beyond the château’s walls, the property’s 33 hectares include a serene pool, several inviting fire pits, and miles of beautiful, wooded trails. In the spirit of the region’s equestrian heritage, there is a horse stable and school on the property. Guests won’t want to miss the chance to join for a morning horseback ride.

Note: There is also a Novotel on the property (check-in for the châteaux is in its lobby) that is much more basic in accommodation. Double-check that you have the correct place selected before booking.