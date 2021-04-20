Mollusk Surf Shop - not just for surfers

There are no surf shops where I live so it’s really eye-opening to see a shop like this, filled with surf boards but also a good assortment of surf lifestyle clothes, gear and books. You can tell everyone in the neighbourhood comes here to hang out. There are art shows here too.



Photo by Mollusk Surf Shop website



