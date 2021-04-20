Mollusk Surf Shop
4500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
| +1 415-564-6300
Photo by Erin Kunkel
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Mollusk Surf Shop, San Francisco
Mollusk is a neighborhood surf shop that sells clothing and great boards. They carry my surfboards and handplanes [for body surfing]. They occasionally host art shows and live music. The shop is sort of like the cornerstone of the Sunset. 4500 Irving St., (415) 564-6300, mollusksurfshop.com.
This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Mollusk Surf Shop - not just for surfers
There are no surf shops where I live so it’s really eye-opening to see a shop like this, filled with surf boards but also a good assortment of surf lifestyle clothes, gear and books. You can tell everyone in the neighbourhood comes here to hang out. There are art shows here too.
Photo by Mollusk Surf Shop website
My Outer Sunset guide and pictures:
http://nearafar.com/2012/09/21/the-outer-sunset-san-francisco/
Photo by Mollusk Surf Shop website
