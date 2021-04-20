Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Mollusk Surf Shop

4500 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Website
| +1 415-564-6300
Mollusk Surf Shop, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Mollusk Surf Shop - not just for surfers San Francisco California United States
Mollusk Surf Shop, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Mollusk Surf Shop - not just for surfers San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Mollusk Surf Shop, San Francisco



Mollusk is a neighborhood surf shop that sells clothing and great boards. They carry my surfboards and handplanes [for body surfing]. They occasionally host art shows and live music. The shop is sort of like the cornerstone of the Sunset. 4500 Irving St., (415) 564-6300, mollusksurfshop.com.

This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
By Danny Hess

More Recommendations

Natalie Taylor
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Mollusk Surf Shop - not just for surfers

There are no surf shops where I live so it’s really eye-opening to see a shop like this, filled with surf boards but also a good assortment of surf lifestyle clothes, gear and books. You can tell everyone in the neighbourhood comes here to hang out. There are art shows here too.

Photo by Mollusk Surf Shop website

My Outer Sunset guide and pictures:

http://nearafar.com/2012/09/21/the-outer-sunset-san-francisco/

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30