Mockhorn Island State Wildlife Management Area
Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
| +1 804-367-1000
Racoon IslandSoutheast Expeditions offers great kayaking tours around the Cape Charles and the Delmarva peninsula. We kayaked part of the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge and crossed the channel to Raccoon Island where we enjoyed pleasant views of the eastern coast and admired giant ospreys nesting nearby.
almost 7 years ago
Eastern Shore Marsh
We rented kayaks from Southeast Expeditions and paddled through the maze of tall grassto explore the marsh of the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge.