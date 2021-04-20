Where are you going?
Mockhorn Island State Wildlife Management Area

Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Website
| +1 804-367-1000
Racoon Island

Southeast Expeditions offers great kayaking tours around the Cape Charles and the Delmarva peninsula. We kayaked part of the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge and crossed the channel to Raccoon Island where we enjoyed pleasant views of the eastern coast and admired giant ospreys nesting nearby.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Eastern Shore Marsh

We rented kayaks from Southeast Expeditions and paddled through the maze of tall grassto explore the marsh of the Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge.

