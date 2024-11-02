12 Beautiful Places to Spend Your Winter

When the first signs of winter appear, we start thinking about the places we’d like to visit. Sometimes that’s a snowy chalet with easy access to fresh powder and a lively après scene. Other times it’s a bungalow on the beach, where we can feel the sun on our skin. Plus, smarter tourists can dodge summer crowds by considering a winter trip.

Some destinations shine brighter in the colder season, albeit for different reasons. So we’ve rounded up 12 of the world’s best to tempt you into traveling during winter’s short few months.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Will you need layers for a snowy-season trip to Boston? Sure. But for a city break with all the totems of winter, Boston delivers.

Here you can ice skate on Frog Pond in the Boston Common, warm up with afternoon tea at the Boston Public Library, hear the crunch of snow as you walk through the winter wonderland that is the Arnold Arboretum, watch a hockey game at TD Garden, or window-shop along cobblestone streets with a hot chocolate in hand.

Where to stay: The Newbury Boston

Situated across the street from the Public Garden and surrounded by snow-capped brownstones, this is one of Boston’s best hotels. It reopened in 2021 after a two-year renovation that updated all of its 286 guest rooms. (We recommend booking one of the 90 suites, many of which come with cozy wood-burning fireplaces and an extensive fireplace menu.)

There’s a reason mid-December through mid-April is the high season in Jamaica: Tropical temperatures stay in the 80-degree range. Photo by Photo Spirit/Shutterstock

2. Jamaica

Jamaica stands out as a winter destination thanks to its music events. The Caribbean nation has strong musical roots that have flourished with festivities like Rebel Salute, which celebrates reggae, in January. February is “Reggae Month” (in honor of Bob Marley, whose birthday was February 6), so expect celebratory shows throughout the country.

In addition, winter is a good time for scuba diving with tropical fish, spotting crocodiles in the Black River Great Morass, finding quiet beach retreats, hiking to waterfalls, and experiencing the lively Kingston nightlife.

Where to stay: Sandals Royal Plantation

This adults-only spot, boasting only 74 rooms, has a far more boutique vibe than others in the 20-property chain. And Sandals Royal Plantation is truly all-inclusive: Activities like scuba diving, glass-bottom boat tours, and golfing are included (the only amenity not included is the spa). All of its restaurants—which specialize in cuisine including French and Thai—are à la carte, so there is no need to worry about subpar buffet lines.

Don’t forget to look up when you come to a place like Fairbanks. Photo by Hailin Chen/Shutterstock

3. Fairbanks, Alaska

Despite the subzero temps (winter temperatures can dip to -20 degrees Fahrenheit), the darkest months of the year are when Fairbanks shines, literally. Because Fairbanks sits directly below the auroral oval (a naturally occurring atmospheric band that hugs the northernmost climes and denotes where auroral activity is most likely to occur), it is an ideal staging point for watching one of nature’s greatest shows: the northern lights. According to Explore Fairbanks, the local tourism board, streamers of light unfurl over the interior Alaskan city an average of 240 nights per year.

If you want to stack the deck in your favor (especially as we approach a solar maximum), companies like Salmon Berry Tours and Last Frontier Mushing Co-op can lead the way.

During the day, visitors can check out the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North, which displays Indigenous artwork, a mummified bison from the Ice Age, and the famous Into the Wild bus. If you’re keen on spending time outside, Running Reindeer Ranch leads guided hikes through the boreal forest, a place that features a herd of domesticated reindeer. A visit to Chena Hot Springs Resort is also a must, if only for the 106-degree, spring-fed outdoor soaking pool.

Where to stay: Borealis Basecamp

On 100 acres of boreal forest just north of Fairbanks, Borealis Basecamp is a truly intimate stay. Guests have interesting options for lodging: one of its private fiberglass igloos (much like the kind used by polar research stations) with a see-through ceiling, or one of its cubes that feature floor-to-ceiling windows. You can’t go wrong with either option, as you’ll be able to watch the northern lights from the comfort of your bed in both spots.

Santa Barbara may not be the Mediterranean, but it’s pretty darn close. Photo by Alexander Demyanenko/Shutterstock

4. Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara, California, sometimes called the American Riviera, is a solid choice for those who have European dreams but U.S. PTO policies. Beyond the Mediterranean-inspired architecture, Santa Barbara also has a blossoming Urban Wine Trail, which includes more than two dozen member wineries. Most of them are within walking distance of each other, making it easy to get around.

Winter also brings two important migrations in Santa Barbara. Between December and April, visitors can watch from the shore as gray whales breach and puff water as they make their way to and from their breeding grounds in Mexico. For a better look, it’s worth hopping on a whale-watching tour with companies like the Condor Express. And from mid-November to mid-February, hundreds of thousands of monarch butterflies visit the region. (The Goleta Butterfly Grove is an excellent place to see them.)

Surfing is stellar year-round in this part of Southern California, but winter swells generally mean bigger and better waves, and the colder local weather translates to quieter beach days, so you may even have the surf to yourself.

Where to stay: Kimpton Canary Hotel

This boutique hotel, in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, wrapped up renovations of its public spaces in 2022. You can see the changes in the revamped Finch & Fork restaurant and the rooftop patio, from which you can take in the surrounding mountains and the sea. Each of its 97 guest rooms, many of which have separate soaking tubs, features a canopied four-poster bed and bathrooms with Spanish tiling.

If you’d rather have a bird’s-eye view of the vast valleys and red peaks, a variety of hot air ballooning companies offer morning and afternoon flight-seeing tours. Photo by BCFC/Shutterstock

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Winter—when temperatures dip to a cooler 72 degrees Fahrenheit by day on average—may be the most comfortable time to visit Scottsdale. That’ll be the case in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, a desert habitat that boasts 225 miles of shared-use trails lined with towering saguaro cacti and feathery mesquite trees.

Scottsdale is also home to a thriving art scene. The Arts District has hundreds of specialty shops, galleries, and museums, many featuring the work of Indigenous artists. And for design lovers, there’s Taliesin West, built by Frank Lloyd Wright and his apprentices in the 1930s (and expanded upon until the architect’s death in 1959). Considered one of Wright’s most influential creations, it was once his winter home and studio. It has since been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site and can be visited by the public.

The city also has a reputation for being a foodie haven. For dinner, consider Citizen Public House, a James Beard–nominated upscale American restaurant (the coffee-rubbed boneless short ribs are delectable), or the Americano, an Italian-inspired steakhouse that opened in 2020 and has an impressive cocktail program.

Where to stay: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

With views of Camelback Mountain (only a five-minute drive to its hiking trail), this sumptuous 293-room property focuses on relaxation and rejuvenation. Spend time at one of the three pools, sip an Aperol spritz from your private balcony, or unwind at the 31,000-square-foot Joya Spa before having dinner at Prado, the on-site Spanish-influenced restaurant.

Head underwater in Belize, and you’ll see some unforgettable sights. Photo by Rusya007/Shutterstock

6. Belize

There are lots of reasons to love Belize: It’s home to the second largest barrier reef in the world (which includes the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage site), it has a healthy mix of jungle adventure opportunities and beach retreats, and it boasts ample resorts tailored to help you unwind.

Winter is the dry season in Belize, with daily temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to the low 80s. Take advantage of the excellent weather to experience plenty of exciting festivals and events happening this season, including the End of the World Marathon, La Ruta Maya Canoe River Race, and San Pedro Carnival

Where to stay: The Placencia

Located on a private beach, this resort is an easy base camp for water-related activities like sailing and snorkeling. Each of the 88 rooms has a furnished patio and air-conditioning. Other perks include a free airport shuttle and complimentary bicycle hires.

Lake Tahoe is a great place for outdoor adventure, and the winter is no exception. Photo by Fritzie Brady/Shutterstock

7. Lake Tahoe, Nevada and California

Because Tahoe is the nucleus of the country’s largest concentration of ski resorts, it’s a great getaway for skiers and snowboarders. Here you can spend a day exploring the legendary slopes at Mt. Rose Ski Resort (which features more than 50 trails, backcountry access, a bevy of terrain parks, and the highest elevation in Tahoe), Palisades Tahoe (with terrain so varied it hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics), or perhaps Heavenly Ski Resort (the largest ski resort in the area). Afterward, pop over to Reno to explore the public art sculptures from Burning Man, which dot the downtown area, before dinner.

A winter trip to Tahoe is worth it even if you don’t ski or snowboard. Surely you can appreciate a destination that is rife with stunning scenery, stellar shopping and spas, and a much-lauded après scene. Consider spending an afternoon at the hot spring–fed hot tubs at David Walley’s Resort, following the South Lake Tahoe Beer Trail, going for a scenic drive around the lake, taking a snowshoe or cross-country skiing course, or soaking up the mountain views from the comfort of a gondola.

Where to stay: Desolation Hotel

Equidistant from the beach and the gondola at Heavenly, this South Lake Tahoe stay is one of the best for the wintertime. Each of its 21 rooms has a kitchenette, a fireplace, and a soaking tub on a private balcony. The hotel also includes a saltwater pool and Jacuzzi, a sauna and a cold shower plunge, a fitness studio, and a dog-friendly policy.

Charleston’s winter season is a cost-effective time to visit. Photo by Paige Shaw/Shutterstock

8. Charleston, South Carolina

We’re not sure whether it is the access to beaches, the lively festivals, or the cheerily colored houses that give Charleston its summer-all-the-time atmosphere. But crowds are, thankfully, lower as a result. This makes it easier to visit places like the famous International African American Museum.

The winter season in Charleston is also the return of the oyster season. If slurping the bivalves at restaurants isn’t enough, the Lowcountry Oyster Festival, the world’s largest oyster festival, will take place on February 2, 2025.

Where to stay: The Pinch Hotel

This boutique hotel (which is also one of the best in the city) is spread over three buildings, including two restored Victorian-style homes (both are part of the National Register of Historic Places) and one new building. There are only 25 rooms, and they all have a midcentury vibe, thanks to custom art and furniture in earth tones and natural materials like wood. The Pinch is also centrally located in the city’s Ansonborough neighborhood—close to all the shops, wine bars, and eateries that make Charleston what it is.

Festivities for the 66th Vienna Opera Ball will occur at the Vienna State Opera. Photo by Kateryna Synelnyk/Shutterstock

9. Vienna, Austria

If you opt for a visit to Vienna in the winter, you’ll have the chance to attend one of Vienna’s balls. The headline-grabber, of course, is the Opera Ball on February 27, 2025 (unfortunately, ticket orders are now being put on a waiting list), the highlight of the city’s social calendar. But there are other, equally appealing bashes: The Rainbow Ball, on January 25, is an evening event where the LGBTQ+ community and its allies can celebrate. Or pack a costume for Rudolfina Redoute on March 3, which always has a frisson of mystery, since the dress code requires masks.

Where to stay: O11 Boutique Hotel



The 52-room boutique hotel opened in late 2022, offering a refreshingly modern option with contemporary decor heavy on wood, marble, and textiles; the Presidential Suite has its own music system and DJ booth for VIP EDM.

Several places in the U.S., including on the West Coast , offer nonstop flights to the Bahamas. Courtesy of Getty Images/Unsplash

10. The Bahamas

On Boxing Day (December 26) and New Year’s Day, the Bahamas throws its biggest bashes for Junkaroo, the African-inflected carnival that’s a riot of color, noise, and energy. Downtown Nassau’s Bay Street is the epicenter of celebrations across the country. While you’re there, stop in at the Educulture Junkanoo Museum, where you can see past examples of elaborate costumes and make your own Junkanoo-style mask (masquerades have been a hallmark since the slavery era).

Where to stay: Baha Mar

Those who wouldn’t usually opt for resort-style complexes like this should reconsider, as this is an exception, thanks to more than 20 dining options (try the Middle Eastern food at Cleo), and amenities like the near-vertical Thunderball slide at the on-site water park.

Come to Dubai in the winter and expect endlessly sunny days, with daytime temperatures in the upper 70s. Courtesy of Getty Images/Unsplash

11. Dubai, UAE

December 2 is UAE National Day—a day celebrating when the cluster of emirates, including Dubai, was established after the withdrawal of British colonial forces. Learn more about the complicated modern negotiations, and the cultures that thrived here long before that, with a trip to the Etihad Museum, an eight-building complex sitting on the site where the first constitution was signed. From December 6 until early January, travelers can visit the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, which features gingerbread house decorating and a train to the “North Pole.” Visiting Santa, though, involves a trip on a traditional Arabic boat, or abra.

Where to stay: The Lana

This 30-story tower on the waterfront canal is a gleaming landmark with 225 rooms. More than a third are suites, starting in size at about 600 square feet. There are eight restaurants on site, plus a rooftop pool.

This little island is often overshadowed by the wealthier Mustique next door, but Bequia has distinctive charms of its own. Photo by Nancy Pauwels/Shutterstock

12. Bequia, St. Vincent and Grenadines

Bequia is best known for its yachties, a legacy of the pirate-driven era in the region, when its harbor lured the likes of the infamous English pirate Blackbeard. The first tourists here in the 1960s had a creative vibe, including Bob Dylan (who arrived keen to buy one of the handmade boats for which it was long known).

It retains that off-kilter appeal even now: Take Grenadine Sea Salt, run by erstwhile commercial photographer Jerry Simpson, who designed his own pans to improve on age-old production methods. Now he offers everything from tasting dinners to tours of his operation on the island. Make sure to take a dip in the waters off Princess Margaret Beach, where the late British royal would come to escape the socially constricting confines of Mustique island.

Where to stay: Bequia Beach Hotel

Swedish entrepreneur Bengt Morstedt operates the Bequia Beach Hotel, an upscale, laid-back option. This family-run property is spread across 10 acres on Friendship Bay Beach.