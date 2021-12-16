Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

There are certain advantages to being the first resort on the Big Island’s sun-soaked Kohala Coast. Or, rather, one big one: the Mauna Kea sits on the best beach on the island, a sugary white-sand crescent that gently slopes into the azure waters. Laurence Rockefeller, the financier-turned-conservationist who built the hotel in the 1960s, first spied the beach from above as he and Hawaii’s then-governor flew over the barely developed island looking for a site for an eco-luxury resort. There were no roads back then, just a vast lava desert and a few horseback trails. But after trekking in and taking a dip in that pristine bay, Rockefeller was sold.



Some 50 years later, the Mauna Kea still feels like the secret lair of a billionaire. It’s set back a good mile from the highway, past the undulating greens of the hotel’s golf course. The main building, painted the exact color of the sand and tiled in a cerulean-blue to match the sea, is filled with Rockefeller’s gold-leafed buddhas, centuries-old Burmese rain drums, Indian hope chests, Maori carvings, and a thousand-plus other precious artifacts from his private collection. But while the art and open-air architecture infuse the place with a retro-chic vibe, the guest rooms, still fresh from a recent renovation, feel as bright and modern as a California beach house. Even the locals rave about the tennis programs and golf course, and there’s fine snorkeling right off the beach.