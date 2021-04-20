Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miyamasou

375 Hanaseharachichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyoto, 601-1102, Japan
Website
Miyamasou Kyoto Japan
Miyamasou Kyoto Japan
Miyamasou Kyoto Japan
Miyamasou Kyoto Japan

Miyamasou

You’ll feel zen from the moment you drive in from nearby Kyoto, along a narrow road through Japanese cedars and past temples and shrines, to the moment you sink into a hot bath at this intimate ryokan. Refreshed and relaxed, you’ll then sit down to an exquisite kaiseki meal of freshly foraged food prepared by a Michelin-starred chef. Oversized windows bring the outdoors in to the immaculate and simple tatami rooms, which come with both lunch and dinner. Book well in advance, given the inn’s small size and low-tech reservation system.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Robin Cherry
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Miyamasou

Owner Hisato Nakahigashi combs the forests surrounding his ryokan each morning for the fresh herbs found in his tsumigusa (foraged) cuisine. Watch him prepare carp sashimi and salt-baked bamboo on a rectangular chestnut counter that surrounds a hearth. Then, wind down in one of four humble guest rooms, in which latticed sliding windows and wood-panel ceilings evoke the adjacent Buddhist temple.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30