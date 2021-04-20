Hoshinoya Kyoto
Japan, 〒616-0007 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nishikyō-ku, Arashiyama Genrokuzanchō, 京都市西京区嵐山元録山町１１−２
| +81 570-073-066
Photo courtesy of Hoshino Resorts
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Hoshinoya KyotoThe journey is part of the experience at Hoshinoya Kyoto, where a charming wooden boat ferries guests to the hotel’s scenic perch on the banks of the Oi River. Here, tucked away in a grove of old cypress, maple, and cherry trees, the Hoshinoya offers a respite from urban life. Rooms feature traditional ryokan elements, like onsen-style cedar baths and picture windows overlooking the misty forest outside, and the restaurant serves nine-course, kaiseki-style dinners. A few free activities, including morning stretching sessions and tea ceremonies, contribute to the hotel’s Zen-like atmosphere. Guests can also take ikebana lessons, rent kimonos, and book meditation trips to the nearby temple.
This secluded resort on a tranquil stretch of the Oi River in Arishiyama receives guests who arrive via boat at the hotel’s scenic perch on the green river banks. Here, Chef Ichiro Kubota turns out course after course of seasonal and elaborate banquet cuisine, such as steamed wild mushroom curd with foie gras, simmered Yamato spinach, and blue crab with chrysanthemum sauce, smoked eel pressed with white miso marinated egg yolk, and simmered winter melon with abalone and green yuzu. Reserve in advance.