KINMATA Kaiseki Ryokan

Japan, 〒604-8044 Kyoto, Nakagyō-ku, Dainichichō, 御幸町通四条上る大日町４０７
Website
| +81 75-221-1039
Given its location right next to Nishiki Market, it's no wonder this historic ryokan is famous for its food. The kaiseki dinners here include a parade of perfectly crafted dishes, marked by local, seasonal ingredients and an obsessive attention to detail. The miniature works of art arrive beautifully plated on local lacquerware and ceramics and include anything from eggplant with chestnuts and tofu skin, to tiger prawns with grilled mushrooms. After dinner, guests can relax in the communal wooden bath, or retire to traditional guestrooms, complete with tatami-lined floors, futon beds, and shoji doors. Meals are included in the rates here, but, with just seven guestrooms, the place books up fast.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

