Encountering faces of Geiko and Maiko

Wandering in the alleys of Gion district, you're bound to come across geiko and maiko (a geiko-in-training). These beautifully dolled-up girls and young women are the masters of art of entertaining, through conversations, song, and dance, and likely a hidden skill or two. They have been around in this area for centuries, and today's geiko and maiko have kept tradition going. Donned in layers of beautifully brocaded (read: heavy) kimono with a stiff obi (belt for kimono) and walking to and from their dorm to clients in the brutally humid summers or bone-chilling winter roads, you'll see they're serious about the art and have a lot of pride in their work. If they're not en route to work, they may be happy to pause to briefly chat and give you a glimpse into what it means to be a geiko for her.