Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Nakagyo-ku Kamogawa, Nijo-Ohashi Hotori, 鉾田町 中京区 京都市 京都府 604-0902, Japan
Website
| +81 75-746-5555
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto Kyoto Japan

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto

Sitting pretty on the banks of the Kamogawa River, the Ritz-Carlton Kyoto is a luxurious alternative to the traditional ryokans that dominate the area. Guestrooms are minimalist yet plush, with giant windows, in-mirror TVs, soaking tubs, the requisite high-tech Toto toilets, and locally made bath products. Wellness facilities range from a spacious spa to a 20-meter pool, while dining options include a Japanese restaurant serving kaiseki dinners, an Italian spot with a cheese-and-charcuterie cellar, and a Pierre Hermé patisserie. Although cocooned in a quiet setting, the hotel is conveniently located with walking distance of the downtown area, making it a favorite of affluent tourists.
By Aleksandra Hogendorf , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points