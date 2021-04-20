Where are you going?
Kyoto Design House [CLOSED]

Japan, 〒604-8084 Kyōto-fu, Kyōto-shi, Nakagyō-ku, Fukunagachō, １０５ 俄ビル1F (富小路三条上る)
| +81 75-221-0200

If you only stop in one shop in Kyoto, this should be it. Housed on the ground floor of the Niwaka building, designed by Pritzker-laureate architect Tadao Ando, the meticulously curated collection of housewares and designers goods is a superb expression of Kyoto’s design and craftwork ranging from the old-fashioned to the modern and the affordable to the downright extravagant. The merchandise changes with the seasons, but expect to find the likes of fragrant monk-carved cedar chopsticks, baby blue and ink-colored soy sauce dishes in the shape of clouds, lacquered bamboo boxes, and handwoven silk capes.
By Adam H. Graham , AFAR Contributor

